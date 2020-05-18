Bahamian elected president of historic 73rd World Health Assembly

Keva Bain
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Bahamian Keva Bain, the country’s permanent representative to the United Nations, has been elected to serve as president of the 73rd World Health Assembly.
In an unprecedented move due to global spread of COVID-19, the two-day WHA is being hosted virtually today with representatives from the UN’s 194 member states.
Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis addressed the assembly this morning, highlighting the dire economic situation the country faces due to its primarily tourism-based economy.
Minnis said: “In this vein, as we request assistance to address COVID-19 in The Bahamas and in other small island states, we urge the international community to adopt and to appreciate a broader understanding of the developmental levels and the unique local circumstances in our states.”
The WHA is normally held annually in Geneva, Switzerland, and is the decision-making body of the World Health Organization. Read more >>
Its main functions are to determine the policies of the Organization, appoint the Director-General, supervise financial policies, and review and approve the proposed programme budget.