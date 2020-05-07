Bahamasair weighing options to guard against COVID-19

Tommy Turnquest
When Bahamasair is clear to fly again, the airline could take to the skies at only 67 percent capacity in its largest aircraft, in order to allow passengers to socially distance themselves, Bahamasair Chairman Tommy Turnquest told Guardian Business yesterday, adding that the airline’s management is contemplating how the removal of the seats could affect prices.
Turnquest said the airline is running through its options to see how best to continue to guard against any spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) when flights resume, with the removal of seats being a downside proposition.
“That, in itself, gives a disadvantage that we start off at,” said Turnquest.
“We’ve always looked at it, even when we were flying at the end of March.”
He added that the airline was also sanitizing and cleaning its planes thoroughly at the end of March to guard against COVID-19.
But Turnquest said moving forward, turnaround times for the airline – notorious for being off schedule – will likely be longer because of new cleaning protocols. Read more >>