Tuesday, May 12, 2020
Bahamas Urban Renewal starts curbside delivery to Seniors
By Deandrea S. Hamilton
#NASSAU, The Bahamas – May 11, 2020 – Employees from the ten Urban Renewal Centres in New Providence implemented curbside delivery over the May 1-3 weekend to distribute care packages to senior citizens in those communities in which Urban Centres are located.
The care packages consisted of food items the seniors would need to ensure they had a well-balanced, nutritious meal during the mandatory “lockdown period.”
The curbside delivery of care packages to the seniors was part of the Ministry of Social Services and Urban Development's overall plan to provide the greatest amount of social assistance to persons in the face of the COVID-19 Pandemic, by maximizing the reach of its human and other resources.