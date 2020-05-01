Bahamas to begin clinical trials for COVID-19 treatment

Dr. Nikkiah Forbes
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Bahamas is in the pre-enrolment phase for a clinical trial of the drug Remdesivir that has been proven to treat the coronavirus (COVID-19), confirmed National HIV/AIDS and Infectious Disease Programme Director Dr Nikkiah Forbes yesterday.
A statement by the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) issued on Wednesday revealed that hospitalized patients with advanced COVID-19 and lung involvement who received Remdesivir recovered faster than similar patients who received a placebo.
The preliminary data analysis was based on a randomized, controlled trial involving 1063 patients, which began on February 21.
The trial showed that patients on the drug, made by Gilead Sciences Inc., had a 31 percent faster time to recovery than those on a placebo. Read more >>