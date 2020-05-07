Thursday, May 7, 2020
Bahamas Repatriation Flights Begin Friday
Nearly 200 Bahamians and residents will be repatriated from South Florida to New Providence and Grand Bahamas on Friday during phase one of the government’s plan to bring residents home, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced today.
“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs was given responsibility to prepare a strategy to return Bahamian nationals and residents to The Bahamas who are still abroad in various places around the world, as a result of travel restrictions put in place because of COVID-19,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Wednesday. Read more >>