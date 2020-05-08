Bahamas: Repairs to Fishing Hole Bridge to be Completed Before Start of Hurricane Season

Watching work – Minister of State for Disaster Preparedness, Management and Reconstruction, Iram Lewis (left) explains to Deputy Prime Minister, K. Peter Turnquest, and Minister of State for Grand Bahama, Senator Kwasi Thompson some of the work being carried out by employees of ABC Construction Company during repair of the Fishing Hole bridge on wednesday, may 6, 2020. (BIS photo/Lisa Davis
#Freeport, Grand Bahama, The Bahamas – May 7, 2020 — Final repairs to the Fishing Hole Road Bridge are expected to be completed before or at least by the beginning of the hurricane season, which begins in June, according to Minister of State for Disaster Preparedness, Management and Reconstruction, the Hon. Iram Lewis.
Minister Lewis, along with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. K. Peter Turnquest, Minister of State for Grand Bahama Senator the Hon. Kwasi Thompson, and Member of Parliament for West Grand Bahama and Bimini, Mrs. Pakesia Parker-Edgecombe toured the Fishing Hole Road Bridge on Wednesday morning (May 6, 2020) as workers were busy carrying out repairs.