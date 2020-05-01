Friday, May 1, 2020
Bahamas Prime Minister receives protective gear donation from local company
By Deandrea S. Hamilton
Nassau, The Bahamas – April 30, 2020 – Prime Minister the Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis today received a donation of Personal Protection Equipment from the board of directors, principals, management and staff of the Bahamas Striping Group of Companies.
The donation will assist those in the frontlines in the fight against COVID-19.
The donated equipment includes 200 protective suits; 8,000 medical gloves; 2,000 protective face shields; 10,000 surgical face masks and 5,000 KN95 protective face masks.