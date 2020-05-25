Bahamas: Port Suffers 40% May Volume Fall

Prince George docks,Nassau - PhotoⒸDerekCatalano
Nassau’s main commercial shipping port yesterday predicted it will suffer a “flat” 2020 full year after container import volumes for May to-date dropped by around 40 percent compared to the prior year.
Dion Bethell, Arawak Port Development Company’s (APD) president and chief financial officer, told Tribune Business it was impossible to predict when the “the downward trend” caused by the COVID-19 pandemic would bottom out and reverse.
Although major construction projects, a key driver of throughput volumes at APD’s Nassau Container Port (NCP) facility, have resumed, Mr Bethell said subsequent bulk imports have yet to make up for April’s 88 percent decline when that sector was closed.
With April's Twenty-Foot Equivalent Unit (TEU) volumes down against both internal forecasts and 2019 comparatives by around 38 percent, the APD chief added that the BISX-listed port operator also relinquished "north of $1m" in revenue through the month-long 50 percent cut to all its tariff fees. As a result, April's revenues were down 51 percent year-over-year.