Bahamas PM Says COVID-19 Has Delivered “Devastating Blows” to Local Economy

PM Dr. Hubert Minnis
In a radio and television broadcast on Sunday, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis said that tourism, trade and commerce are all suffering devastating and deep blows as a result of the pandemic with 92 confirmed cases here so far.
“We are in very difficult and uncharted waters. Based on applications to NIB,(National Insurance Board) more than 25,000 people have been laid off or have lost their income to date. This number will likely increase.
“The initial numbers from the Treasury indicate that the tax revenues for April were just about one-half of what was collected in April, 2019. Our unemployment rate in the near term will likely exceed an unprecedented and extraordinary 30 per cent,” Minnis added.
He said that the entire global economy is in freefall and in unchartered territory and that even the most powerful and developed countries in the world have entered into deep recession with very high unemployment and the loss of scores of businesses, especially in service industries like tourism, hospitality and entertainment. Read more >>