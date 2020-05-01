Friday, May 1, 2020
Bahamas Petroleum fund approval confirmed by Bahamas International Stock Exchange
Bahamas Petroleum Company PLC (LON:BPC) said it has received confirmation that its fund has been approved for listing on the Bahamas International Stock Exchange (BISX).
It has been set up to enable Bahamas investors to participate in the company’s exploration programme, with shares in the company issued to the fund via subscription.
The Central Bank of the Bahamas (CBB) has also now approved the process by which Bahamas Petroleum will receive subscription funds, expected to take place shortly after the CBB has finished vetting the investors. Thereafter, the company will receive around US$900,000 - which is presently in the fund's account.