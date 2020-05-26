Bahamas Olympic Committee forms Athletes' Welfare Commission

By Michael Houston
The Bahamas Olympic Committee (BOC) has decided to form an Athletes' Welfare Commission in a bid to assist sportspeople during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Roy Colebrook, one of the BOC's vice-presidents, will head the Commission, which will be responsible for assisting athletes as they prepare for a return to sport.
BOC President Rommel Knowles, speaking to The Tribune, said: "The commission will be in direct contact with athletes who are Olympic bound and their Federations to see what assistance they require.
"We know that the majority of athletes will be looking for financial assistance and for those athletes that do, we will assist as best as we can.
"But we also know that some of the athletes might need physiological training to get through this pandemic.
"Some might just need someone to talk to.
"Maybe they might need to speak to a fitness expert to ensure that they are staying fit.
"Whatever the needs are from the Welfare Commission, we want to be able to be there for them."