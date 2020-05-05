Tuesday, May 5, 2020
Bahamas Moves to Transform Nassau Cruise Port
The Bahamas saw a big bump in cruise arrivals in 2019 and is expanding its diverse product even more. The islands already have one of the world's most recognized cruise products, with ports in Nassau and Freeport and various out islands.
In August, the Bahamas government signed an agreement with the Nassau Cruise Port consortium (spearheaded by Global Ports Holding) for a 25-year port operation and lease agreement of the Prince George Wharf and related areas at Nassau cruise port. The agreement includes a $250 million expansion of port capacity, as well as several steps meant to transform the cruise port experience for passengers and Nassau residents. Read more >>