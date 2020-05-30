Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation statement on COVID-19 and initial plan to reopen tourism sector

NASSAU, Bahamas, May 28, 2020 – The Bahamas Prime Minister, The Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis, this week, announced initial plans to reinstate tourism to the country. Extensive health and safety protocols are currently being finalized with a target date of July 1 to reopen to commercial travel. Additionally, American Airlines has just announced that the airline will resume international flights to Nassau and Exuma beginning July 7.
The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation is continuing to follow guidance from the Bahamas Ministry of Health and other government agencies pertaining to the country’s Preparedness and Response Plan for COVID-19. A Tourism Readiness and Recovery Committee has been established among public and private sector partners to develop a collaborative plan for reopening. The committee collected and considered feedback from every type of business and tourism touchpoint - from airlines and cruise ports, to hotels, taxi drivers, tour operators and retailers, to name a few. The intent is to provide health and safety guidelines and protocols to be followed consistently across the country that allow businesses to protect employees and guests.
At this point in time, the July 1 reopening date is tentative and subject to change based on COVID-19 trends, namely, if there is a deterioration in improvement or if government and health organizations determine that the protocols and procedures are not in place sufficiently to warrant an opening. Details of the phased and gradual opening include: Read more >>