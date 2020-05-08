Bahamas Department of Correctional Services refutes allegations of inadequate conditions at prison during COVID-19 lockdown

By Bahamas Department of Correctional Services
Nassau, The Bahamas -- Commissioner of the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services Charles Murphy refutes recent allegations made in THE TRIBUNE daily that inmates are living in “desperate” conditions with inadequate protection during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Following a Bahamas Department of Corrections review of the claims made a week ago, Commissioner Murphy confirms that the prison is stocked with sufficient supplies during the lockdown period, with no shortage or rationing of meals for inmates.
“There is simply no truth to what was written,” Commissioner Murphy stated. “Inmates are fed three meals per day and there is no cutback on inmates’ meals during any serving, and inmates are receiving their daily exercise.
"We have also confirmed that supplies continue to be issued every week or when requested."