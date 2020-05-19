As Florida begins to reopen state businesses, data shows no significant drop in COVID-19 case numbers

Florida is entering ‘Full Phase 1’ of its coronavirus recovery plan.
As more Florida businesses and services reopen across the state this week, health data has shown that the number of coronavirus cases has continued to rise at a relatively stable rate.
Florida restaurants, retail and select businesses, such as gyms, barbershops and nail salons, were allowed to reopen Monday at 50% capacity and with several precautions in place, including social distancing of six feet and temperature checks. Restaurants had begun reopening at the beginning of the month to 25% capacity. Read more >>