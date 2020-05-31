Ancient Judahites Performed Cannabis Ceremonies on the “High-Way” to Yahweh

Ancient Worshippers Participated in Cannabis Ceremonies
By Ashley Cowie
According to a new paper published in the journal Tel Aviv , ancient esoteric worshippers at a Judahite temple at the fortress mound in Tel Arad in Israel “likely smoked cannabis during cultic ceremonies.” This statement comes after a team of Israeli scientists performed chemical analysis on residues found on two Iron Age altars dating back more than 2,700 years at the entrance to the shrine; both were found to contain cannabis and frankincense.
The frankincense had come from the resin of the Boswellia sacra , a small tree found in Oman, Yemen, and Somalia, and according to a Daily Mail report, the presence of cannabis resin suggests "a deliberate psychoactive substance" was made and burned to "stimulate ecstasy as part of esoteric ceremonies."