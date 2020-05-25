Monday, May 25, 2020
Americans spend holiday at beaches and parks as virus death toll nears 100,000
By Lisa Shumaker
The Memorial Day weekend that signals the start of the U.S. summer is normally a time when cemeteries across the nation fill with American flags and ceremonies to remember those who died in U.S. wars.
This year it has also become a time to mourn the loss of more than 97,000 people due to the coronavirus pandemic in the United States.
The New York Times filled its entire front page with the names and selected details of 1,000 victims on Sunday seeking to illustrate the humanity of the lives lost.