AG suggests Sands had no authority to authorize permanent residents to disembark flight

Attorney General Carl Bethel said today only the director general of Bahamas Civil Aviation Authority (BCCA) is permitted to give authorization for someone to disembark an aircraft during this time.
His comments came one day after Minister of Health Dr. Duane Sands told reporters that he gave authorization for two Americans, who are permanent residents of The Bahamas, to disembark a plane on New Providence on Wednesday despite the closure of The Bahamas’ borders due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
When asked whether Sands had the legal authority to make such an authorization, Bethel told The Nassau Guardian, “Health when called upon advises DGCA (director general of Civil Aviation).”
He added, "The decision is that of DGCA."