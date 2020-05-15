Africa will ESCAPE a massive death toll from COVID-19 because its population is young and fit - but one in five people on the continent will still catch the coronavirus, WHO predicts

Scientists also warn the virus will be hard to eradicate completely in Africa and may linger in communities for several years.
Africa's young and fit population will help the continent avoid an enormous death toll from COVID-19, according to figures from the World Health Organization.
Analysis from the UN's international public health body predicts more than a quarter of a billion Africans will contract the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus within a year.
It claims that the COVID-19 death toll will likely reach up to 190,000 — significantly fewer than the forecast loss of life in America, and roughly on a par with Europe.
Africa has a population of around 1.2billion people whereas Europe is home to just 700million individuals. Africa has around 900million more residents than the US.