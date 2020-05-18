Administrator Pinder: Bimini prepared for lockdown period

BIMINI SET FOR LOCKDOWN – Island Administrator for Bimini, Cleola Pinder assured that all needs, if they arise, will be met as residents prepare for complete two-week lockdown beginning tonight at 9 p.m.
Biminites are prepared as much as can be for the start of the two-week complete lockdown, scheduled for 9 pm Monday, May 18 to midnight Saturday May 30.
Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis announced the imposed lockdown last week, after Bimini recorded its 13th positive COVID-19 case.
In an interview with this daily Sunday (May 17) afternoon, Island Administrator Cleola Pinder assured that all needs, if they arise, will be met.
“We have been preparing for a while, trying to establish a pantry so we will be able to assist persons who might require food during the lockdown, and after the lockdown.
“We have been truly blessed, and, we appreciate the support of our corporate citizens and the NGOs (non-government organizations) throughout The Bahamas.
“The Bahamas Food Network sent 100 parcels (on the weekend), and they are going to send additional food. They also pledged their support for the community of Bimini,” she added.
Pinder also noted that a boat was expected to arrive in Bimini from Grand Bahama on Monday. Read more >>