Abaconians: Where’s the urgency?

The Abaco Islands post Hurricane Dorian. Photo Credit: Philipp Hübner
More issues than COVID-19
Mounting concerns over food security and Hurricane Season 2020
NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Residents on Abaco said they feel neglected eight months after Hurricane Dorian, with food security among the greatest challenges on the island and the mounting threat of hurricane season less than a month away.
In the months following the deadly Category 5 storm, thousands of Abaconians have returned to the island in hopes of rebuilding to some level of normalcy.
But with the global spread of the coronavirus and nationwide border shutdowns in The Bahamas, Abaco residents are now facing more even more distressing realities. Read more >>