A Very Strong, Very Good Rum From The Bahamas

John Watlings Distillery, Nassau Bahamas
The history of rum is intertwined with the history of the Caribbean — particularly that infamous (and somehow lastingly romantic) age of rum-fueled pirates.
But for all the stories of Caribbean pirates and treasure-seekers, a surprisingly small number of pirates have actually found their names adorning bottles of rum (the most famous being Captain Henry Morgan, of course).
That brings us to John Watling's, a rum brand increasing in renown in recent years and the pride of the historic quarter of Nassau in The Bahamas.