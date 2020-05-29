A US destroyer challenged China's vast South China Sea claims as tensions rise in the strategic waterway

An MH-60R Seahawk helicopter assigned to the Warlords of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 returns to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class David Flewellyn
By Ryan Pickrell
A US Navy warship again challenged China's vast South China Sea claims Thursday as US-China tensions run high.
The guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin sailed within 12 nautical miles of Woody Island and Pyramid Rock in the Parcel Islands during a freedom-of-navigation operation, CNN reported Thursday, citing a defense official.
A 7th Fleet spokesman told the outlet that "the United States demonstrated that these waters are beyond what China can lawfully claim as its territorial sea."
The Paracel Islands are among the contested territories in the South China Sea where China has built military outposts to support its sweeping sovereignty claims.
The Chinese military dispatched naval and air assets to shadow the Mustin, Senior Col. Li Huamin, a spokesman for the Southern Theater Command, said Thursday, adding that the military issued warnings and expelled the ship from the area, China's Global Times reported.
