A New Survey of More Than 700,000 Employees Reveals Another Crisis Facing the Workplace

Burnout is an emerging trend threatening employee well-being during the pandemic.
Getty Images
It's no secret that the world of work has been turned upside down due to Covid-19. Organizations have sought to understand their employees, how they're doing, and in what ways they need to be supported.
During this time of crisis, Glint, a technology-based platform that helps companies build a more engaged workplace, has seen an increased sense of urgency from many companies seeking a real-time understanding of employee sentiment in order to make swift changes to support employee well-being.
Since March 18, Glint has gathered over 2.9 million survey responses from more than 700,000 employees around the world, in a sweeping range of industries. The biggest emerging trend threatening employee wellbeing? Burnout.
What they're seeing is that employee survey comments around burnout doubled from March to April, increasing from 2.7% to 5.4%, suggesting that it's a growing threat to the productivity and engagement of today's workforce. Read more >>