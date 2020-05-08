8 Things You Won’t Find In McDonald’s Anymore

The McDonald's you see next might not be the McDonald's you remember. Matthew Horwood/Getty Images
By Johanna Neeson
Fast food of the future
In the wake of COVID-19 and stay-at-home orders, life as we know it is changing in unprecedented ways. One aspect of the world that may never return to normal is the foodservice industry and food sector, which accounted for over 60 percent of the jobs lost in March.
During the recent stay-at-home orders, the want for quick, convenient food was higher than ever. Throughout it all, McDonald's managed to keep 99 percent of its 14,000 locations open for drive-through and delivery options. Even so, during the period from January to March, the corporation's sales fell six percent. Even as late as early May, one in four restaurants remained closed for dine-in options.