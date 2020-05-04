Saturday, May 9, 2020
4 Coronavirus myths you’ve been seeing all over the internet, debunked
Living in the age of the internet often feels like a double-edged sword. Yes, there’s more information accessible to us, literally at our fingertips, than ever before. That also means that misinformation is just as readily available. From the guy who hung around your local high school who “sees through the media hysteria” to your aunt on Facebook sharing well-meaning but misguided posts about how stomach acids kill coronavirus, there is a ton of bullsh*t floating around. And look, we’re all scared enough as it is (I feel confident speaking for all of us when I say that). The last thing any of us need is some fake rumor that’s basically the 2020 equivalent of a chain email going around to terrify the sh*t out of all of us. So to cut through the B.S. and get to the bottom of what’s real and what’s not regarding coronavirus concerns, we spoke to Dr. Mikhail Varshavski—or as you may know him on Instagram, Dr. Mike. Read more >>