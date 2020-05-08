Friday, May 8, 2020

242NewsBahamas Newsletter


WHY IF DUANE SANDS WALKED, DID OTHERS NOT?
 
Dear Readers,
 
Well, it’s official. Not even a global pandemic and quarantine conditions can change our culture of politicking and politricking. By now, you are all aware that Dr. Duane Sands formally resigned as Minister of Health amid a firestorm of controversy surrounding 6 permanent residents and more than 2000 Covid-19 test kits.
 
Earlier this week, the now-former health minister acknowledged that he acted outside of his authority when he made the controversial decision to allow 6 permanent residents to disembark their private aircraft with instructions to quarantine themselves at home. This decision was apparently made despite the government-sanctioned closure of the country’s borders - or so we thought!


NATIONAL ADDRESS COVID – 19 Update The Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis Prime Minister


Sunday, 3 May 2020:

﻿My Fellow Bahamians and Residents: Good afternoon.

We are making progress in our fight against the COVID -19 virus. The measures we have put in place to stem the outbreak are working. But we cannot as a country let down our guard.

There is still much work to be done in the weeks and months ahead.
The 24-hour curfew from Monday 5am to Friday 9pm will continue as will the lockdowns from Friday 9pm to Monday 5am.

We have to continue to wear our masks to practice physical distancing as well as to wash our hands thoroughly along with other measures.


﻿Your National Parks Are In Trouble Now



Poaching, pollution, and other illegal activities have skyrocketed in national parks. Your national parks need wardens on patrol to protect endangered wildlife like rock iguanas, flamingos and conch that are being killed.

As a nonprofit organization, we cannot survive without donations. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, donations are down, and we’ve had to cancel our fundraising events.
Urban Implements Curbside Delivery to Assist Senior Citizens

NASSAU, The Bahamas – Employees from the ten Urban Renewal Centres in New Providence implemented curbside delivery over the May 1-3 weekend to distribute care packages to senior citizens in those communities in which Urban Centres are located.

The care packages consisted of food items the seniors would need to ensure they had a well-balanced, nutritious meal during the mandatory “lockdown period.”

The curbside delivery of care packages to the seniors was part of the Ministry of Social Services and Urban Development’s overall plan to provide the greatest amount of social assistance to persons in the face of the COVID-19 Pandemic, by maximizing the reach of its human and other resources.
﻿
Similar deliveries will be replicated in Grand Bahama, Abaco and the Family Islands in order to be consistent with Minister of Social Services and Urban Development, the Hon. Frankie A. Campbell’s mandate “of not being just New Providence-centric."
Campbell Participates in Launch of ProMis App for Social Services

NASSAU, The Bahamas – Minister of Social Services and Urban Development, the Hon. Frankie A. Campbell (far right), participated in the Launch of the ProMis App Management Information System that is expected to provide social services representatives with the tools to organize, evaluate and efficiently manage clients within their portfolios. A Beta Testing was conducted prior to the launch.

The System, which was launched to facilitate requests for special food assistance from those persons in the tourism industry who have been placed on reduced work hours, can be accessed online at socialservicesapp@bahamas.gov.bs.

Once that is done, a digital application form will appear. The applicant can then complete the online application. Space has been dedicated to attach copies of passport, NIB Smart Card and Job Letter detailing that the applicant is on reduced work hours.
Nassau Jewish Community Donates to Bahamas Feeding Network, Helping to Feed Hundreds, Ease ‘Unprecedented Hunger in The Bahamas’

With Rabbi Sholom Bluming calling the tales of empty cupboards and hungry children “heartbreaking beyond words,” he presented a major donation on behalf of the Nassau Jewish Community to the Bahamas Feeding Network, helping to feed hundreds through grocery parcels delivered at social distancing measures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These are unprecedented times and people all over the world, hard-working people, are suffering through no fault of their own,” said the rabbi who has led the Jewish population in The Bahamas since 2010. “When we hear stories of children going to bed hungry, it breaks your heart. The community was very generous despite many facing uncertainties themselves so we thank everyone who donated to this important cause.”

The rabbi said the Nassau Jewish Community selected the Bahamas Feeding Network (BFN) because of what he called the “impressive and substantial work” the volunteer-based organization is doing to distribute food parcels, food coupons and gift cards.
Repairs to Fishing Hole Bridge to be Completed Before Start of Hurricane Season

Final repairs to the Fishing Hole Road Bridge are expected to be completed before or at least by the beginning of the hurricane season, which begins in June, according to Minister of State for Disaster Preparedness, Management and Reconstruction, the Hon. Iram Lewis.
﻿
Minister Lewis, along with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. K. Peter Turnquest, Minister of State for Grand Bahama Senator the Hon. Kwasi Thompson, and Member of Parliament for West Grand Bahama and Bimini, Mrs. Pakesia Parker-Edgecombe toured the Fishing Hole Road Bridge on Wednesday morning (May 6, 2020) as workers were busy carrying out repairs.

Minister Lewis noted that the repairs will make the bridge much stronger than it was when it was originally constructed: “We promised to build back better and stronger and so we are witnessing progress to repairs of the bridge. The concrete replaces the asphalt that was there pre-Dorian. What we have now is stronger and more resilient.”
Deputy Prime Minister Turnquest and Other GB Ministers Tour Rand Memorial Hospital Renovations

FREEPORT, Grand Bahama – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, the Hon. K. Peter Turnquest on Friday toured ongoing renovations of the Rand Memorial Hospital as well as the Cancer Association of Grand Bahama.

The Deputy Prime Minister was accompanied by Minister of State for Grand Bahama in the Office of the Prime Minister, Senator the Hon. J. Kwasi Thompson and Minister of State for Disaster Preparedness, Recovery and Reconstruction, the Hon. Iram Lewis; Hospital Administrator, Sharon Williams; Dr. Greg Bartlett and other senior hospital staff.
UB Mingoes Student-Athletes Still Cautiously Optimistic

Nassau, THE BAHAMAS — Like the rest of the world, University of The Bahamas (UB) Mingoes student-athletes have had to balance disappointment with distancing in this COVID-19 environment, withdrawing from the very interactions that have been pivotal to their growth and success.

To stay conditioned, home life has been infused with the routines they used to do on the field, at the track and at the gym. The COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing protocols to curb the spread of the disease have led to the suspension of local sporting events and the closure of sporting venues and facilities.

“I’m just doing what I can at home,” says UB Mingoes basketball forward Kemsey Sylvestre. “All exercises that can be done out of gym I’m doing at home. But I’m not getting enough cardio.”
The Bahamas Red Cross and The Grand Bahama Port Authority, Limited Partner for Economic Recovery of Micro-Businesses

Tuesday, May 5, 2020 – Freeport, Bahamas - A recent partnership between The Bahamas Red Cross Society (BRCS) and The Grand Bahama Port Authority, Limited (GBPA) will offer much-needed economic stimulus to Grand Bahama through a grant program for the island’s smallest businesses.

The partnership provides for Small Business Recovery (SBR) grants to qualifying micro businesses, and vendor permit holders throughout Grand Bahama who were affected by Hurricane Dorian. The program will award approximately eighty (80) qualifying businesses with grants of up to six thousand dollars (B$6,000) each to assist with reopening businesses and maintaining employment for Grand Bahamians.

“Following Hurricane Dorian, hundreds of businesses were forced to close their doors due to the level of mass devastation,” said Ian Rolle, President of the GBPA. “Now, as the country prepares for and eagerly awaits the gradual reopening of the local economy, SBR grants will assist qualifying businesses in their rebuilding efforts.”
Are You Really Sure?
1 John 2:3-6
I remember when I was younger, we used an evangelism program that sought to engage people by asking a provocative question. The question was, “If you were to die today, do you know where you would spend eternity?”
It’s a tough question, and raises concerns for all of us. Do you know, are you absolutely certain that you are headed to heaven?
We are living in days of massive upheaval and uncertainty. We used to think that we didn’t know what tomorrow would bring, but we sort of did. We expected that it would be very much like today, and it usually was. But who can say that today? Who can look back a month or even two and say that they had any clue that we would be where we are today? What does that say to us about tomorrow, or the next day or the next? We live in absolutely uncertain times and we desperately need something solid, something certain that we can hang on to.
Join our
#242
﻿Newsletter
Like our news? Great, send this to your friends and tell them how to join the 242newsbahamas
﻿email list too
Grand Bahama resident Kay Hardy has a Youtube page where she uploads videos of herself reading stories for young children. What a great way to help pass the time while your kids are home from school.
﻿#242NewsWeather'cause its always Better in
﻿The Bahamas:
#242newsbahamas
(242) 352-4578
Connect with us
242newsbahamas | Brought to you by:, Barefoot Marketing, P.O.Box F41779, Freeport, GB, Bahamas
Posted by at
Labels: , ,