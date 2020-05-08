242NewsBahamas Newsletter

|
WHY IF DUANE SANDS WALKED, DID OTHERS NOT?
Dear Readers,
Well,
it’s official. Not even a global pandemic and quarantine conditions can
change our culture of politicking and politricking. By now, you are all
aware that Dr. Duane Sands formally resigned as Minister of Health amid
a firestorm of controversy surrounding 6 permanent residents and more
than 2000 Covid-19 test kits.
Earlier
this week, the now-former health minister acknowledged that he acted
outside of his authority when he made the controversial decision to
allow 6 permanent residents to disembark their private aircraft with
instructions to quarantine themselves at home. This decision was
apparently made despite the government-sanctioned closure of the
country’s borders - or so we thought!
NATIONAL ADDRESS COVID – 19 Update The Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis Prime Minister
Sunday, 3 May 2020:
My Fellow Bahamians and Residents: Good afternoon.
We
are making progress in our fight against the COVID -19 virus. The
measures we have put in place to stem the outbreak are working. But we
cannot as a country let down our guard.
There is still much work to be done in the weeks and months ahead.
The 24-hour curfew from Monday 5am to Friday 9pm will continue as will the lockdowns from Friday 9pm to Monday 5am.
We
have to continue to wear our masks to practice physical distancing as
well as to wash our hands thoroughly along with other measures.
Your National Parks Are In Trouble Now
Poaching,
pollution, and other illegal activities have skyrocketed in national
parks. Your national parks need wardens on patrol to protect endangered
wildlife like rock iguanas, flamingos and conch that are being killed.
As
a nonprofit organization, we cannot survive without donations. Because
of the COVID-19 pandemic, donations are down, and we’ve had to cancel
our fundraising events.
Urban Implements Curbside Delivery to Assist Senior Citizens
NASSAU,
The Bahamas – Employees from the ten Urban Renewal Centres in New
Providence implemented curbside delivery over the May 1-3 weekend to
distribute care packages to senior citizens in those communities in
which Urban Centres are located.
The
care packages consisted of food items the seniors would need to ensure
they had a well-balanced, nutritious meal during the mandatory “lockdown
period.”
The
curbside delivery of care packages to the seniors was part of the
Ministry of Social Services and Urban Development’s overall plan to
provide the greatest amount of social assistance to persons in the face
of the COVID-19 Pandemic, by maximizing the reach of its human and other
resources.
Similar
deliveries will be replicated in Grand Bahama, Abaco and the Family
Islands in order to be consistent with Minister of Social Services and
Urban Development, the Hon. Frankie A. Campbell’s mandate “of not being
just New Providence-centric."
Campbell Participates in Launch of ProMis App for Social Services
NASSAU,
The Bahamas – Minister of Social Services and Urban Development, the
Hon. Frankie A. Campbell (far right), participated in the Launch of the
ProMis App Management Information System that is expected to provide
social services representatives with the tools to organize, evaluate and
efficiently manage clients within their portfolios. A Beta Testing was
conducted prior to the launch.
The
System, which was launched to facilitate requests for special food
assistance from those persons in the tourism industry who have been
placed on reduced work hours, can be accessed online at socialservicesapp@bahamas.gov.bs.
Once
that is done, a digital application form will appear. The applicant can
then complete the online application. Space has been dedicated to
attach copies of passport, NIB Smart Card and Job Letter detailing that
the applicant is on reduced work hours.
Nassau Jewish Community Donates to Bahamas Feeding Network, Helping to Feed Hundreds, Ease ‘Unprecedented Hunger in The Bahamas’
With
Rabbi Sholom Bluming calling the tales of empty cupboards and hungry
children “heartbreaking beyond words,” he presented a major donation on
behalf of the Nassau Jewish Community to the Bahamas Feeding Network,
helping to feed hundreds through grocery parcels delivered at social
distancing measures during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“These
are unprecedented times and people all over the world, hard-working
people, are suffering through no fault of their own,” said the rabbi who
has led the Jewish population in The Bahamas since 2010. “When we hear
stories of children going to bed hungry, it breaks your heart. The
community was very generous despite many facing uncertainties themselves
so we thank everyone who donated to this important cause.”
The
rabbi said the Nassau Jewish Community selected the Bahamas Feeding
Network (BFN) because of what he called the “impressive and substantial
work” the volunteer-based organization is doing to distribute food
parcels, food coupons and gift cards.
Repairs to Fishing Hole Bridge to be Completed Before Start of Hurricane Season
Final
repairs to the Fishing Hole Road Bridge are expected to be completed
before or at least by the beginning of the hurricane season, which
begins in June, according to Minister of State for Disaster
Preparedness, Management and Reconstruction, the Hon. Iram Lewis.
Minister
Lewis, along with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the
Hon. K. Peter Turnquest, Minister of State for Grand Bahama Senator the
Hon. Kwasi Thompson, and Member of Parliament for West Grand Bahama and
Bimini, Mrs. Pakesia Parker-Edgecombe toured the Fishing Hole Road
Bridge on Wednesday morning (May 6, 2020) as workers were busy carrying
out repairs.
Minister
Lewis noted that the repairs will make the bridge much stronger than it
was when it was originally constructed: “We promised to build back
better and stronger and so we are witnessing progress to repairs of the
bridge. The concrete replaces the asphalt that was there pre-Dorian.
What we have now is stronger and more resilient.”
Deputy Prime Minister Turnquest and Other GB Ministers Tour Rand Memorial Hospital Renovations
FREEPORT,
Grand Bahama – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, the Hon.
K. Peter Turnquest on Friday toured ongoing renovations of the Rand
Memorial Hospital as well as the Cancer Association of Grand Bahama.
The
Deputy Prime Minister was accompanied by Minister of State for Grand
Bahama in the Office of the Prime Minister, Senator the Hon. J. Kwasi
Thompson and Minister of State for Disaster Preparedness, Recovery and
Reconstruction, the Hon. Iram Lewis; Hospital Administrator, Sharon
Williams; Dr. Greg Bartlett and other senior hospital staff.
UB Mingoes Student-Athletes Still Cautiously Optimistic
Nassau,
THE BAHAMAS — Like the rest of the world, University of The Bahamas
(UB) Mingoes student-athletes have had to balance disappointment with
distancing in this COVID-19 environment, withdrawing from the very
interactions that have been pivotal to their growth and success.
To
stay conditioned, home life has been infused with the routines they
used to do on the field, at the track and at the gym. The COVID-19
pandemic and social distancing protocols to curb the spread of the
disease have led to the suspension of local sporting events and the
closure of sporting venues and facilities.
“I’m
just doing what I can at home,” says UB Mingoes basketball forward
Kemsey Sylvestre. “All exercises that can be done out of gym I’m doing
at home. But I’m not getting enough cardio.”
The Bahamas Red Cross and The Grand Bahama Port Authority, Limited Partner for Economic Recovery of Micro-Businesses
Tuesday,
May 5, 2020 – Freeport, Bahamas - A recent partnership between The
Bahamas Red Cross Society (BRCS) and The Grand Bahama Port Authority,
Limited (GBPA) will offer much-needed economic stimulus to Grand Bahama
through a grant program for the island’s smallest businesses.
The
partnership provides for Small Business Recovery (SBR) grants to
qualifying micro businesses, and vendor permit holders throughout Grand
Bahama who were affected by Hurricane Dorian. The program will award
approximately eighty (80) qualifying businesses with grants of up to six
thousand dollars (B$6,000) each to assist with reopening businesses and
maintaining employment for Grand Bahamians.
“Following
Hurricane Dorian, hundreds of businesses were forced to close their
doors due to the level of mass devastation,” said Ian Rolle, President
of the GBPA. “Now, as the country prepares for and eagerly awaits the
gradual reopening of the local economy, SBR grants will assist
qualifying businesses in their rebuilding efforts.”
Are You Really Sure?
1 John 2:3-6
I
remember when I was younger, we used an evangelism program that sought
to engage people by asking a provocative question. The question was, “If
you were to die today, do you know where you would spend eternity?”
It’s a tough question, and raises concerns for all of us. Do you know, are you absolutely certain that you are headed to heaven?
We
are living in days of massive upheaval and uncertainty. We used to
think that we didn’t know what tomorrow would bring, but we sort of did.
We expected that it would be very much like today, and it usually was.
But who can say that today? Who can look back a month or even two and
say that they had any clue that we would be where we are today? What
does that say to us about tomorrow, or the next day or the next? We live
in absolutely uncertain times and we desperately need something solid,
something certain that we can hang on to.
