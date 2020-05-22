242NewsBahamas Newsletter Edition: May 21th 2020

|
What happened to the ease of NIB payouts?And who are the people they have supposedly paid?
Dear Readers,
At
the start of the COVID-19 crisis, we felt assured that all would be
okay when the Prime Minister said that those who would be unemployed in
tourism, restaurants, and non-essential businesses would be taken care
of. Hearing that the government was going to give tourism workers $200 a
week and that those laid off due to mandated closings would claim NIB
benefits - made many of us feel better.
Some
7 weeks into the real thick of this pandemic, and from what we can
gather from our non-scientific survey (we posted the question on
Facebook) barely anyone has received money from NIB, but Tourism
applicants have. From what we have been able to surmise from the
comments and the feedback on NIB, those that have been paid or managed
to get their staff paid knew someone who works at NIB. Sadly, our
results showed that over 75% of those who applied have not received any
funds. We ourselves have a laid off staff member who has not been paid,
an employee’s son who has had no money and many clients’ staff who have
received nothing – not even an email response.
Prime Minister Minnis: The Bahamas must make far-reaching structural changes to economy
In
the aftermath of COVID-19 and Hurricane Dorian, The Bahamas must embark
on broad, deep and far-reaching structural changes to the economy and
the way The Bahamas does business at home and abroad, said Prime
Minister the Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis.
The
Prime Minister was speaking from the Office of the Prime Minister on
Wednesday 20 May at the Ministry of Financial Services, Trade and
Industry and Immigration’s Virtual Symposium.
Prime
Minister Minnis said an example of structural change is the mandatory
full digitization of The Bahamas at every level. “Many of the
bureaucratic roadblocks to the ease of doing business must be
bulldozed,” said the Prime Minister. “We must streamline the process for
domestic and foreign investment in a broader range of industries.”
United States Commits 750K in Health Assistance to The Bahamas
On
May 20, the U.S. Embassy announced an additional $750,000 in health
assistance to The Bahamas as part of the U.S. government’s global
assistance in support of COVID-19 response efforts.
The
additional $750,000 in health assistance to The Bahamas will increase
risk communication and community engagement, infection prevention and
control, surveillance and rapid response, and strengthen case
management. This assistance comes in addition to decades of U.S.
government investment in The Bahamas, including nearly $143.1 million in
total assistance over the past 20 years.
Through
the American people’s generosity and the U.S. government’s action, the
United States continues to demonstrate global leadership in the face of
the COVID-19 pandemic. Months into fighting this pandemic at home and
abroad, the United States continues to lead a global response—building
on decades of leadership in life-saving health and humanitarian
assistance.
Government Improves E-Government
The
Government of The Bahamas has increased the use of e-platforms,
particularly since the worldwide pandemic caused by the novel
coronavirus.
In
a statement issued by Minister of State for Grand Bahama, with
oversight of Electronic Communication, Senator the Hon. J. Kwasi
Thompson on Tuesday, May 19, said, “This Government has tremendously
increased the use of E-Government platforms and Initiatives since coming
to office and particularly in response to COVID-19. We have made a firm
commitment to embarking upon the latest technology taking into account
our country’s unique situation.”
Referencing
comments made by Former Attorney General, Allyson Maynard Gibson,
Minister Thompson noted, “our Government is moving forward with
implementing the latest in technology with respect to an electronic ID.
While not the latest technology, we are also moving forward with respect
to incorporating the capabilities of the existing NIB card.
Lend
a Hand Bahamas Receives $100,000 Donation from the Kate & Justin
Rose Foundation to support COVID-19 Food Relief Efforts in Nassau,
Bahamas
Lend
a Hand Bahamas, a Bahamian nonprofit organization, is delighted to
announce a charitable contribution of $100,000 from the Kate &
Justin Rose Foundation. This donation will enhance vital food security
in the community of Adelaide in Nassau, Bahamas for the next 10 weeks.
The impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to be felt in the Bahamas.
As a result, many companies have had to lay off employees and even
close due to a complete decline in tourism.
The
economic devastation to other parts of the country resulting from
Hurricane Dorian this past fall combined with heavy impacts of COVID-19
has greatly affected the Bahamas as the unemployment rate could soon hit
30 percent with 25,000+ individuals currently laid off.
Pelican Bay Donates Happily to Rand Memorial Hospital
Freeport,
Bahamas – The Rand Memorial Hospital was among the many essential
services which were severely impacted by Hurricane Dorian’s passing. To
date, challenges persist as hardworking healthcare professionals work
tirelessly to mitigate the fallout from COVID-19 in addition to Dorian
related issues as well. Grand Bahama’s Happiest Hotel, Pelican Bay,
delivered to the hospital last week, boxes of fresh linens including
sheets, blankets, and pillows which are always in high demand.
“With
very low occupancy at Pelican Bay, we’ve been using this time to
obviously make the necessary repairs and also to go through our
inventory and take stock of what we have,” explained Pelican Bay’s
General Manager, Magnus Alnebeck. “In doing so, we found that we had an
overstock of some items which we thought could be put to better use in
our health care system, especially with the impact of their facilities.”
35 boxes of linens, pillows, blankets, and other items were
hand-delivered to staff at the Rand hospital by Darion Martin, Pelican
Bay’s Operations assistant, and Elvis Sanon who is part of the
property’s maintenance team.
Rights Bahamas: Vile hate crime must be prosecuted
Rights group condemns beating of GB woman, shameful reaction on social media
Rights Bahamas is
shocked and appalled by the violent and despicable hate crime committed
in Grand Bahama this week, when an 18-year-old woman was attacked and
savagely beaten by three men because of her sexual orientation.
We condemn the
vile act in the strongest of terms and demand that the perpetrators, who
are easily identifiable in a video of the incident being circulated on
social media, be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Law
enforcement must be committed to protecting the most vulnerable among
us.
Rights Bahamas
also cries shame on the members of the public who have sought to demean
and make fun of the victim on social media, a disgusting display of
intolerance and hatred that is perhaps more concerning than the incident
itself. What could be funny about a grown man repeatedly smashing a
piece of wood into the back of a young woman’s head while his friends
punch and slap her? What does it say about us as a people that so many
consider this a source of humour and entertainment? What are we to think
when so many of the culprits are fellow women, who should be standing
together in solidarity to oppose the many injustices faced in common as
members of an oppressed gender in this society?
GBDRF teams up with Urban Renewal and Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. to provide food to needy families across Grand Bahama.
Together with its
valued partners, the Grand Bahama Disaster Relief Foundation (GBDRF),
the charitable arm of the Grand Bahama Port Authority, Limited (GBPA),
delivered food to 200 families in communities on Grand Bahama this past
Wednesday, May 13th.
For this venture,
the GBDRF partnered with Urban Renewal Grand Bahama, whose mission is to
provide information, training resources, and programmes that will
restore, revitalize and redevelop our communities, and with Sigma Gamma
Rho Sorority, who works to enhance the quality of life for women and
their families through community service, civil and social action.
Together, the three partners sourced, provided, packaged and delivered
much-needed food to Grand Bahama families.
“Under the
umbrella of the GBPA, the Foundation’s purpose is to provide for
post-hurricane relief efforts,” said Rupert Hayward, Director at GBDRF.
“Families in many storm-stricken communities continue to recover from
Hurricane Dorian’s massive impacts.
GBDRF distributes beds to needy families across Grand Bahama
The
Grand Bahama Disaster Relief Foundation (GBDRF), the charitable arm of
the Grand Bahama Port Authority, Limited (GBPA), sourced over 100 new
beds for distribution to communities across the island. Pastor Eddie
Victor, an active GBDRF volunteer since inception, organized this
initiative and worked with teams to ensure that beds were delivered to
those families still challenged by recovery from Hurricane Dorian, which
decimated communities across Grand Bahama last September.
“The
quality of an individual’s sleep and rest is fundamental to health and
wellness, especially during this time of COVID-19. And this generous
donation of beds by the Grand Bahama Disaster Relief Foundation is
helping to ensure the health of Grand Bahamians” said Pastor Victor. “To
date, we have delivered beds to ninety families throughout Grand
Bahama, and I can tell you that people are very grateful for the
gesture.”
Remarks: Hon. Elsworth N. Johnson Minister of Financial Services, Trade & Industry and Immigration
I
would like to start by thanking my colleague Ministers for joining us
today. I want to assure industry that as it relates to any issues that
may impact our jurisdiction’s brand, we are taking a whole-of-government
approach. We are working together.
I
also echo the Prime Minister’s sentiments and commend the financial
services sector for remaining open for business, responsibly. Years of
technological innovation in the industry has made it resilient, even
given the challenges that this global pandemic has presented.
At
a time when so much of our daily activities are focused on creating
distance to protect ourselves and our community from the spread of
COVID-19, this Ministry is looking at redoubling our efforts and
deepening our engagement.
In
the past, this might have meant industry breakfasts and in-person
stakeholder meetings. However, the current crisis means that we cannot
go back to business as usual. Virtual events like the one we are
participating in now are a great way to connect, even across borders.
More than 350 people RSVPed for today’s virtual event. This digital
platform facilitated that kind of commitment from a broad cross-section
of industry stakeholders.
Social Services’ ITC Unit Conducts Staff Training Workshop
NASSAU,
The Bahamas – Technical experts from the Ministry of Social Services
and Urban Development’s Information, Technology and Communications (ITC)
Unit recently hosted a training workshop for New Providence staff.
Additional training will take place for staff in Grand Bahama, Abaco and the Family Islands.
Headed
by Deputy Director, Ms. Judy L. Simmons, the ITC Unit will be
responsible for leading the digitization and modernization process
underway at the Ministry and its various Departments and Divisions,
while expanding the Ministry’s communications reach.
Staff
from across the Ministry, including the Department of Social Services,
the Department of Gender and Family Affairs, the Department of
Rehabilitative Welfare Services and Urban Renewal, in addition to
personnel from the Secretariat of the National Commission for Persons
with Disabilities, participated in the training that was conducted by
Deputy-Director Simmons. Ms. Simmons was assisted by Miss Simone
Bridgewater, Gender Officer in the Department of Gender and Family
Affairs and Mrs. Jaimie Humes, Case Aide, Department of Social Services.
ART From The Heart
The
Humane Society of Grand Bahama (HSGB) was devastated last September by
Hurricane Dorian. After months and months of repairs and replacing
literally every piece of equipment including vehicles, we like the rest
of the world were impacted by the effects of the COVID19 pandemic.
Since,
Dorian, we've had serious funding cuts, and previous revenue streams
have dried. up. An annual stipend was allocated for us (finally!) by the
Bahamas Government three years ago, however we never received these
allocations, and to date, have received no replies or reasons as to why
not.
Yet
the demand for our services and the number of animals in need has only
increased in these troubling economic times. How to raise funds when you
can't hold events and when so many have also been negatively impacted?
Grand
Bahama resident Kay Hardy has a Youtube page where she uploads videos
of herself reading stories for young children. What a great way to help
pass the time while your kids are home from school.
