242NewsBahamas Newsletter Edition: April 30th 2020

Are We Really in this Together or is it Just Nassau’s Way?
Dear Readers,
By
now, Bahamians across the country are coming to grips with the true
impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. More than just altering the way we
interact with each other, Coronavirus has all but decimated the domestic
economy, shutting down scores of businesses, sending thousands to the
unemployment line, and creating widespread uncertainty.
Over
the past few weeks, the government has been working to reassure the
business community and country at large, that all will be well. In
addition to unveiling scores of social welfare options for impacted
individuals, PM the Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis also unveiled a
multi-phased plan to reopen and boost the country’s economy. As part of
those plans, he appointed a group of distinguished Bahamians to the
government’s Economic Recovery Committee. Chaired by Acting Financial
Secretary Marlon Johnson and businessman Ken Kerr, CEO, Providence
Advisors, the committee is comprised of 15 other representatives from
public and private sector entities. It’s mission: to focus on restoring
the macroeconomy; restarting a competitive business environment;
economic diversification; tourism and transport; financial services and
labor.
House of Assembly Communication:
COVID-19 Response The Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis
Monday, 27 April 2020
Mr. Speaker:
The House meets today to approve a Resolution extending emergency powers in The Bahamas because of the COVID-19 global pandemic.
I
also wish to provide the House and the Bahamian people with an update
on a range of matters in my Government's ongoing, full and comprehensive
response to the pandemic.
I
wish at the outset to offer the condolences of the country and my
personal condolences to those who have lost loved ones to this deadly
virus.
They remain in our hearts and prayers.
Prime Minister Minnis Announces Five-Phase Plan to Re-Open the Economy, and Rental Assistance Programme
Prime
Minister the Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis today announced a measured
approach to re-opening the economy in five phases and an assistance
programme for renters whose income has been impacted by the COVID-19
pandemic.
The
Prime Minister said that when it comes to re-opening the economy, it
will be gradual and deliberate. At each step, proper health and physical
distancing protocols will be mandatory and will be enforced.
During
a Communication to the House of Assembly on Monday 27 April the Prime
Minister unveiled a 5-phase re-opening plan that covers economic and
social aspects recommended by the National COVID-19 Coordinating
Committee.
Statement on Appointment of Economic Recovery Committee
The
Cabinet Office today announced that Prime Minister the Most Hon. Dr.
Hubert Minnis has appointed an Economic Recovery Committee.
The
public-private Committee will make recommendations to the Cabinet on
the long-term economic recovery of The Bahamas economy, including
job-creation and stimulating small business recovery and development in
response to COVID-19.
The
Committee will focus on restoring the macroeconomy; restarting a
competitive business environment; economic diversification; tourism and
transport; financial services and labour.
The
Co-Chairs of the Committee are Acting Financial Secretary Mr. Marlon
Johnson and businessman Mr. Ken Kerr, CEO, Providence Advisors.
The Committee is representative of a diversity of public and private sector entities.
Prime Minister Minnis Tours Blanco Plant
Blanco
Chemicals is among the latest Bahamian manufacturers that are meeting
the needs of the local community to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and
simultaneously expanding their product lines.
On
Friday 24 April, Prime Minister the Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis
received a private tour of the Blanco plant to see first-hand how the
company’s new All-Purpose Disinfectant Spray is made, packaged and
tested.
“I
am so pleased to see local manufacturers meeting the needs of the local
community and at the same time growing their businesses and creating
employment opportunities,” said Prime Minister Minnis.
“This shows what we can do right here in The Bahamas.”
Grand Bahama Utility Company Restores Potable Water to Several Communities
As
an essential service, the Grand Bahama Utility Company Limited (GBUC)
continues to work safely through the COVID-19 health crisis to provide
water maintenance and distribution to all communities, and to restore
potable water to the residents of Grand Bahama.
The
utility is pleased to confirm that potable water is now being supplied
in the areas of Lewis Yard, Mac Town, Pinder’s Point, Sunrise
Subdivision, Wellington Heights and South Bahamia subdivision.
Water
to these communities has been confirmed as potable by the Environmental
Department of the Grand Bahama Port Authority, Limited, the utility’s
regulator, and results were provided to the Department of Environmental
Health of the Government of the Bahamas.
Flying Fish Gastro Bar Teams up with Residents and Vendors to Provide Meals for Front Line Workers
Flying
Fish has been showing appreciation for Grand Bahamas’s front line
workers for their extra time and hard work during this Covid 19 State of
Emergency. Taking donations from residents and ex pats living off the
island, the staff and owners of Flying Fish have prepared and served
almost 1000 meals in the last 2 months at no cost to the front line
workers.
Rebecca
Tibbitts, owner and manager of Flying Fish, explained how and why this
act of good will came to be: “As we watched the Covid 19 pandemic
spread, we watched it knowing it was coming our way. We saw the
over-time, the sacrifice and the dedication that the front line workers
were contributing and knew it was inevitable this burden would be placed
on our local front line workers. A regular customer of the restaurant
approached us asking if, on his donation, we could ‘pay it forward’ to
some of workers here expected to work extra during the state of
emergency.
Health Minister Sands Explains Proven Public Health Measures for Controlling Outbreaks
NASSAU,
Bahamas -- Minister of Health the Hon. Dr. Duane Sands explained that
case identification, testing and isolation along with aggressive contact
tracing and quarantine, as appropriate, are proven public health
measures for controlling outbreaks.
“In
pandemics, such as we are currently experiencing due to COVID, these
measures become most important given the potential for uncontrolled
spread in populations with no previous exposure and therefore no one
having immunity and everyone susceptible to infection,” Dr. Sands stated
as he presented an Update on the COVID-19 Response in The Bahamas in
the House of Assembly, April 27, 2020.
He noted that case confirmation is tied to laboratory testing capacity and significant strides continue to be made in this area.
“Since
my last update, we have accepted 1,000 donated RT PCR test kits as well
as more than 700 RNA extractor kits and other regents required for
testing.
Setting The Bar Higher
New local hotspot becomes first-ever Bahamian bar nominated for prestigious international award.
An
instant social hotspot when the doors opened last year, Bon Vivants has
now been nominated for a top international award – a huge honor and a
first for any bar in The Bahamas.
The
stylish and distinctive cocktail lounge was one of 10 bars shortlisted
to be named Best New International Cocktail Bars in the Latin America
and the Caribbean by the Tales of The Cocktail Spirited Awards.
Co-Owner
Kyle Jones said: “Being recognized by the Spirited Awards is a huge
honor and incredibly humbling! I am so proud of our team, their hard
work and dedication to the craft speaks volumes.”
“Their
love and passion for what they do is evident in the quality of
beverages they put in front of each and every person that walks through
our doors. With everything that is going on in the world right now, this
bright spot of good news was surely welcome. We are looking forward to
the day when we can re- open to serve Bahamians and visitors once
again!”
Update on the Emergency Food Plan
Mr. Speaker, I rise on behalf of the great Constituency of Marco City to which I have the honour to represent.
Mr.
Speaker, The Cabinet of The Bahamas has determined that food production
is especially crucial in these times. And that whatever measures we put
in place must be sustained beyond Covid-19. We take seriously the
mandate that has been given by the Prime Minister to fix outstanding
issues that may exist along the entire value chain and supply chain to
ensure that The Bahamas has adequate food resources and the right food
resources for the health and wealth of our people.
Strengthening
existing partners and working with stakeholders to reach common
objectives will be critically important to weather this crisis. My
Ministry continue to make ourselves available to hear the concerns of
farmers and fishers and will be making deliberate efforts to use the
available technology to reach out to farmers and fishers throughout the
country.
How COVID-19 Affects Your Pet’s Daily Routine - Pet Food Institute Offers Tips to Care for Pets During this Time
Over
the last few months, no single event has had more of a global impact
than COVID-19. The novel coronavirus has reached pandemic status. In an
effort to curb the transmission of the highly contagious disease,
governments have urged social distancing practices to eradicate its
spread. Curfews are commonplace, closed signs in shop windows are the
new temporary norm, and worldwide, people have experienced a shift in
their lifestyles. For many, the change in daily habits that includes
spending more time at home has affected their furry four-legged
companions.
While
that extra time may appear to be the cat’s meow, it can zap the
excitement that comes with a daily routine of meal time rituals,
greetings at the end of a work day and a walk in the park meeting up
with other dogs and the folks they bring along.
