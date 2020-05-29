2020 Labor Day parade cancelled

2019 Labour Day Parade
AG and PLP senator clash in Senate.
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Unions have decided to call off the annual Labour Day parade, according to Senator Jamal Moss.
Moss explained the 2020 march has been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns after a meeting between unions and the government.
He was making a point of clarification during a contribution by Senator and Progressive Liberal Party Chairman Fred Mitchell.
Moss said: “I just want to make it vey clear to the Bahamian people, it was not the government. The union made a conscious decision, a meeting which I was a part of, that we made a conscious decision in the best interest of our members of our members to not have Labor Day this year because of the fear of COVID-19 and what it could do to our memberships.”
Moss noted it was suggested earlier in the Lower House that the government was responsible for the parade’s cancellation.
In response, Mitchell underscored his right to express his displeasure over the matter as a citizen of the Bahamas.
"The unions can decide whatever the unions wanna do," Mitchell said.