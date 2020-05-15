Wednesday, May 6, 2020
15-year-old girl among five new COVID-19 cases
NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Ministry of Health has confirmed an additional five cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in The Bahamas.
This brings the total number of cases up to 89.
Among the newly confirmed cases is a 15-year-old girl from Bimini.
Two more cases have been confirmed on the island, including a 36-year-old man and a 25-year-old man.
There was also an additional case on New Providence and Grand Bahama respectively.
A 60-year-old woman from New Providence and a 50-year-old woman from Grand Bahama tested positive for the virus.
None of the recent cases have a history of travel.
Health official advised that the new patients are all in isolation at home.