100,000 Need Help With Food: Aid Networks’ Huge Challenge To Support Families Facing Crisis

The Bahamas Feeding Network at work on Thursday. Photo: Terrel W Carey/Tribune staff
ebowleg@tribunemedia.net
BAHAMAS Feeding Network Executive Director Philip Smith fears 100,000 people in the country are now facing hunger in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mr Smith, along with other charitable groups and ministries collecting food parcels from the network, told The Tribune yesterday their organisations have seen an increase in demand for food.
“There’s so many people now without a job,” Mr Smith said. “You know the Department of Statistics said that there were 43,000 persons that were affected (by hunger). They did those statistics six years ago and that number, because of Hurricane Dorian, increased tremendously and now this.
“So those 43,000 is probably at least 100,000 now I could imagine. People that are actually experiencing hunger or food insecurity and so definitely the demand has spiked tremendously.” Read more >>