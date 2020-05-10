10 ways the coronavirus has changed your daily life

By Angelica Leicht, Komando.com
Life has changed significantly since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Our routines have changed, our ways of interacting have changed and our pastimes have gone from having drinks at bars and dinners at restaurants to watching videos on how to make bread with the ingredients you have in your pantry.
To say we’re living in a completely different manner than we were just a few months ago would be an understatement. Daily life has changed vastly from what we once knew, especially for the survivors of this pandemic.
Luckily, we're all in this together, and many of the changes we're all experiencing are universal. From switching out our credit cards to digital payments or mourning the loss of sports across the globe, here are 10 ways life has shifted.