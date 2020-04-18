Zoom Has a Google Problem

Photo: Getty
Last week saw the U.S. Senate join the ever-growing chorus of federal officials advising staff against using Zoom, with one top official calling the video software a “privacy and security concern.” And while there are myriad reasons to be concerned about the video-call platform—from the potential for foreign snooping to its issues with encryption, to, well, everything else—it looks like the turning point for some federal officials boils down to one thing: shitty teens.
But what, exactly, is allowing these shitty teens to troll members of Congress and others around the country? Turns out, in many cases at least, it’s just a bit of clever googling. More worrisome: The same search tactics for finding Zoom calls can apply to the company’s product specifically built for government use.
The “Zoom-bombing” problem hit a new apex last week when Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan sent a memo to the House Oversight Committee, asking Chairwoman Caroline Maloney, a New York Democrat, to shut down the committee’s ties to Zoom. Jordan’s letter came less than a day after the Senate’s sergeant at arms warned the chamber’s members and staff to not use the service. The reason? Pranksters on the platform interrupting a congressional meeting. Read more >>