You Shouldn't Be Wearing Gloves to Go Grocery Shopping

It's totally unnecessary—and it may even be bad for you.
By Marty Munson
There’s a lot of anxiety about grocery shopping these days, and one very visible manifestation of it is the number of people in the aisles wearing gloves. Rubber gloves, dishwashing gloves, regular winter gloves—“I actually witnessed people earlier this week wearing plastic bags on their hands,” says microbiologist Kelly Reynolds, Ph.D., director of the environment, exposure science and risk assessment center at the University of Arizona.
Does wearing gloves make grocery shopping safer? First of all, grocery shopping, if you observe the current novel coronavirus safety recommendations, isn’t ask risky as some parts of the internet have made it out to be (get point-by-point clarity on that here).
Second, and more importantly, "it could be causing a lot more harm than good," explains Reynolds. There are a number of issues: