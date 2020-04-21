'You may have been exposed to the virus': What to expect when a contact tracer calls you

Contact tracers want to know a person's demographics, living situation, health and exposure as part of a greater effort to isolate the coronavirus and stem its spread.
From San Francisco to Massachusetts, local and state health departments across the country have begun rolling out efforts to stem the spread of the coronavirus by tracing the contacts of those who have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease it causes.
The initiative, known as contact tracing, aims to first locate the infected person, log where they went and with whom they’ve been in contact, then follow up with those contacts to see how they are feeling, if they have been tested and to determine if they should quarantine.
The desired outcome: break the chains of transmission of the contagious disease, empower health departments to know where it resides in a community, and ultimately, use that knowledge to know where and in what capacity to lift isolation orders and reopen the economy. Read more >>