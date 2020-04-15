Year after Notre Dame fire, restoration stalled by coronavirus

A construction crane is seen next to the Notre Dame cathedral as people who wear masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus cross the Archeveche bridge with their folding shopping cart in Paris, April 13, 2020. (Associated Press)
By Brie Stimson | Fox News
One year after a fire endangered one of Roman Catholicism's more cherished monuments, restoration of Paris’ Notre Dame Cathedral has been stymied by the coronavirus.
Ever since the French landmark was engulfed in flames that destroyed much of the structure's roof and felled its spire on April 15 last year, construction workers have toiled tirelessly to save the 13th-century relic by President Emmanuel Macron's promised five-year timeline, according to Agence France-Presse.
But as the coronavirus began to ravage the city, repair work on Notre Dame was stopped after already being delayed for months by contamination due to lead that melted from the roof. Read more >>