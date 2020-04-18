Saturday, April 18, 2020
Wuhan officials have revised the city's coronavirus death toll up by 50%
By James Griffiths and Steven Jiang
(CNN) - China has revised its official death toll from the novel coronavirus, raising the number of fatalities attributed to the pandemic by more than a third.
Officials in Wuhan, where the virus was first reported late last year, on Friday added 1,290 coronavirus deaths to the city's toll. They also added 325 confirmed cases to the city tally.
The total number of cases recorded in the city now stands at 50,333, with 3,869 deaths. The previous reported death toll for Wuhan was 2,579 -- so the revised figure marks a 50% increase in the number of deaths in the city from coronavirus.