Wednesday, April 15, 2020
World Bank calls for strong policy response to Covid-19
Caribbean governments should ramp up social assistance while supporting financial sector institutions as they plan for the post-coronavirus economy, according to a new report from The World Bank which encourages policy-makers to adopt a forward-looking approach amid an expected 4.6 per cent drop in regional GDP this year.
“Governments across Latin America and the Caribbean face the enormous challenge of both protecting lives and limiting the impact of the economic fallout,” said Martín Rama, World Bank chief economist for the Latin America and the Caribbean region. “This will require coherent, targeted policies on a scale rarely seen before.” Read more >>