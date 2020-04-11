With Coronavirus Lockdown, India's Cities See Clear Blue Skies As Air Pollution Drops

A crow flies near Rashtrapati Bhavan, the presidential palace in New Delhi, on April 2. Air quality has markedly improved in India's capital since the country's coronavirus lockdown began last month. Jewel Samad/AFP via Getty Images
By SUSHMITA PATHAK
In India, the coronavirus cloud has a silver lining: clear blue skies.
India entered the world's biggest lockdown last month and the government ordered 1.3 billion people to stay home as the number of coronavirus cases climbed.
The jury is still out on the effectiveness of those stringent measures in halting the spread of COVID-19. India has some 6,000 active cases and more than 200 deaths, with the number of new cases rising steadily. But the lockdown measures seem to have inadvertently solved, at least temporarily, another public health crisis: air pollution.