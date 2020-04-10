Will we ever take cruise holidays again?

Cruise ships have been moored up around the world as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
David Reece and his wife Carolyn should be sipping cocktails somewhere in the Indian Ocean at the moment.
But their latest cruise line holiday has been cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak. And they are missing it - as confirmed devotees of cruise vacations they have been on nearly 20 over the past two decades.
For the retired couple from Plymouth it all started by accident. "I was sent to the travel agents to book a cheap holiday in the Canaries, and I came back having booked a cruise in the Red Sea," says David. "Carolyn didn't talk to me for two weeks."
But they loved it, and ever since they have travelled all over the world on cruise ships; from the Baltic to the Caribbean, and from Australia to Brazil.