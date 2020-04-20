Why Only The Agile Will Survive

NY - APRIL 18: people applaud to show their gratitude to medical staff (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty
The coronavirus crisis has vast biological, economic, leadership, political, social, and moral implications that will be felt for years, if not decades. New ways of working. New ways of playing. New ways of learning. New ways of leading. New ways of living. Everything will be different. This is the mother of all disruptions. It is ushering in a new age.
The crisis is thus proving to be a Great Accelerator. The crisis is speeding up some negative trends. Aspiring authoritarians are using the emergency to test the limits of civil rights and to consolidate power at the expense of democracy. Public bailouts of those affected risk being diverted for political purposes. Civil rights including privacy are also at risk.
Yet the crisis is also accelerating positive changes that were already underway, including the shift to digital and virtual work and learning, enhanced international collaboration, emergent leadership at the periphery, public service contributions in a spirit of solidarity, and above all, an acceleration of organizational adaptation.