Why grocery shelves won't be empty for long

While the sight of empty supermarket shelves may lead shoppers to fear food shortages, experts in the food supply chain say the system is built to endure.
What a crisis like the novel coronavirus reveals about the food system, more so than its weak points, is actually its flexibility and strength under pressure. The supply chain relies on several industry-spanning mechanisms that are designed to adapt when natural disasters strike – or when food sectors need to pivot during seasonal production spikes. In other words, we’ve been here before.
“This one’s a little different because it’s prolonged and it’s everywhere… [but] when a hurricane is approaching the country, consumer behaviour is exactly the same [as right now],” says Fred Boehler, CEO of US-based supply chain firm Americold Logistics. Behaviour patterns may be the same, but when food demand is amplified to unprecedented scale across entire nations, many factories must shift to “full capacity” – a state of maximum production rate typically saved for emergency situations like this pandemic.
Adjusting to shoppers' changing demand in the wake of Covid-19 has been a herculean task, but experts agree that doing so is well within the system's control – and not cause for alarm.