WHO Envoy Warns Coronavirus “Will Stalk the Human Race for a Long Time to Come”

David Nabarro gestures during a press conference on January 26, 2017 in Geneva.
FABRICE COFFRINI/Getty Images
By Daniel Politi
David Nabarro, a special envoy to the World Health Organization on COVID-19, warned Sunday that anyone who thinks the coronavirus crisis will be over any time soon should think again. The general thinking for now is that it will be a “virus that stalks the human race for quite a long time” and true relief will only come once a vaccine Is developed, Nabarro said on NBC’s Meet the Press.
Experts aren’t sure the coronavirus will act like influenza, which comes in “waves.” Instead, until a vaccine can be developed, “there will be small outbreaks that will emerge sporadically and they will break through our defenses,” Nabarro said. That means countries will need to stay vigilant to detect any potential new cases and act quickly in order to prevent an outbreak. “So the key for this particular virus is that every community, as a kind of defensive shield, can pick up cases as soon as they appear, isolate them and stop outbreaks from developing,” he added. “It’s going to be necessary for every single country to have that capacity.” Read more >>