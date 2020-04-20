Monday, April 20, 2020

WHO: Alcohol Use and Sexual Risk Behaviour: A Cross-Cultural Study in Eight Countries


Alcohol use and unsafe sex are common behaviours and are responsible for a large proportion of the overall burden of diseases.

Alcohol  use  and  sexual  risk  behaviours are particularly prevalent in settings such as nightclubs, bars, dark houses, highway eating joints and motels, and brothels.

Furthermore,  alcohol  is  commonly  used  as  a  disinhibitor,  a  sex  facilitator,  a  symbol  of  masculinity, and a means of relaxation, recreation, socializing and improving communication skills.

Alcoholic  beverages  are  also  used  as  a  facilitator  in  approaching  the  opposite  sex.

“Masculinity”  is  often  linked  to  the  ability  to  have  multiple  partners,  imbibe  alcohol  and  engage  in  promiscuous  behaviour.

Among  women,  alcohol  use  increases involvement in risky sexual encounters and sexual victimization, exposing them to the risk of unwanted pregnancies and STIs.

It  has  also  been  shown  that  alcohol  use  and  sexual  risk  behaviours  increase  during  certain  festivities  and  celebrations  across  countries.  View study >>
