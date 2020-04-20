Monday, April 20, 2020
WHO: Alcohol Use and Sexual Risk Behaviour: A Cross-Cultural Study in Eight Countries
Alcohol use and unsafe sex are common behaviours and are responsible for a large proportion of the overall burden of diseases.
Alcohol use and sexual risk behaviours are particularly prevalent in settings such as nightclubs, bars, dark houses, highway eating joints and motels, and brothels.
Furthermore, alcohol is commonly used as a disinhibitor, a sex facilitator, a symbol of masculinity, and a means of relaxation, recreation, socializing and improving communication skills.
Alcoholic beverages are also used as a facilitator in approaching the opposite sex.
“Masculinity” is often linked to the ability to have multiple partners, imbibe alcohol and engage in promiscuous behaviour.
Among women, alcohol use increases involvement in risky sexual encounters and sexual victimization, exposing them to the risk of unwanted pregnancies and STIs.
It has also been shown that alcohol use and sexual risk behaviours increase during certain festivities and celebrations across countries.