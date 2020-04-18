Saturday, April 18, 2020
Where are all the cruise ships now?
By Mary Bond
With over 95% of the world’s oceangoing cruise ships in temporary layup, berthed or at close anchor, and the final few making their way to a safe haven, Seatrade with the help of Informa’s Maritime Intelligence made-to-measure data has drawn up where the vessels are currently located.
US, Caribbean/Bahamas
Using a snapshot of the world’s ocean cruise fleet taken at 11 a.m. on April 14, the data shows just over 100 ships (30% of the fleet) are in US ports and anchorages with another 38 located in the Caribbean/Bahamas. In the US, East Coast ports and waters are temporary homes for 68 ships, West Coast 24 and the Gulf 11.
In the Caribbean/Bahamas, the heaviest concentration of cruise ships is in Bridgetown, Barbados, either berthed or just outside at anchor, and in the Bahamas. Read more >>