What's The 'Game Plan' For Economic Revival?

Robert Myers
Tribune Business Editor
nhartnell@tribunemedia.net
The government must "come up with a game plan" for bringing The Bahamas out of COVID-19 lockdown and kickstarting economic recovery, a governance reformer urged yesterday.
Robert Myers, the Organisation for Responsible Governance's (ORG) principal, told Tribune Business that the government needed to lift its head from the immediate health crisis to communicate a strategy for social and economic revival once the pandemic threat had passed.
Warning that The Bahamas would immediately be threatened by other crises in COVID-19s immediate aftermath, Mr Myers said the government needed to bring both the private sector and ordinary citizens on board and give them an understanding of when business and daily life will start to open back up.