What to Know About Fever and COVID-19

Here, the best ways to treat a rising temperature, and how to know when it could signal an emergency
By Rachel Rabkin Peachman
When it comes to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, it turns out not much is simple. Not even fever.
Yes, it's clear that a fever, along with fatigue and a dry cough, is a hallmark of the infection. But how high, exactly, is too high? What should you do if your temperature spikes? How do you know when you need medical help?
As someone who has reported on healthcare for years, I thought the answers to these questions would be relatively straightforward. But after speaking to experts, I came to learn that in the context of COVID-19, how to respond to fever varies based on the person and the circumstance.
