What to do if you or someone you live with gets coronavirus

From self-isolation to caring for their daily needs, here's what you should know if someone under your roof gets sick.
Every situation is different, but here are some best practices to follow if you suspect someone you live with is sick with the coronavirus -- or even you. - Angela Lang/CNET
As the coronavirus pandemic continues to heavily affect people around the world, it's likely you know someone whose life has been impacted by the disease. And if someone you live with becomes infected -- or maybe it's you -- it's important to know the right steps to take to avoid spreading the virus to others, as well as how to care for that person.
Situations are different: You might have a roommate (or three) or live in a household with your family, or a significant other. You should already be practicing social distancing as best you can in a roommate situation, but it isn't always possible. And if you're helping care for others in your family, self-isolation can be difficult or impractical.
We've drawn suggestions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as first-hand advice from people we know who have recovered from coronavirus. Here are recommendations for how to adjust if you suspect someone in your household has COVID-19, but is not sick enough for hospitalization. Note this is not an exhaustive list and guidance from public health agencies could change over time. Read more >>