‘We’ll Help - But Don’T Try To Land’: Govt Signals It Won’T Allow Cruise Ships To Send Anyone Here

Transport Minister Renward Wells
Tribune Staff Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
THE Bahamas government signalled yesterday that it will not accept people infected with COVID-19 from ships stranded in Bahamian waters despite a US Coast Guard bulletin that foreign-flagged vessels should seek help from countries in which they are registered.
In a carefully worded statement, Transport Minister Renward Wells said The Bahamas would help people sheltering-in-place aboard cruise ships in its waters.
However, his statement did not express outright refusal to disembark sick passengers in this country, stopping well short of the language he used when a Fred Olsen cruise ship, with infected people on board, came this way last month. Read more >>